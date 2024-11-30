Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price at $121.50

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

SLAB stock opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $154.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

