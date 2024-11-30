Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $63.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SJW
Institutional Trading of SJW Group
SJW Group Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE SJW opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63.
SJW Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.
SJW Group Company Profile
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SJW Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.