Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $63.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SJW

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

SJW Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJW opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.