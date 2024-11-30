Analysts Set StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target at $64.36

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STEP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other StepStone Group news, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $204,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,320.71. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $50,191.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $148,578.30. The trade was a 25.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $65.89 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.