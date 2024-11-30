Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $75.40

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.40.
Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $74.22.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
