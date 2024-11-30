Analysts Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target at $11.00

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Udemy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Udemy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Eren Bali sold 35,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $319,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,225,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,029,788. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,679.50. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 6,957.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Articles

