Analyzing Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Five9 and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 0 5 14 0 2.74 EVmo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $59.22, indicating a potential upside of 43.46%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than EVmo.

This table compares Five9 and EVmo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $910.49 million 3.41 -$81.76 million ($0.50) -82.56 EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -3.66% -1.53% -0.44% EVmo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVmo beats Five9 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company’s platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

