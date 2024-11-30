Analyzing Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $17.64 million 0.57 $10.15 million ($2.81) -0.25 ACRES Commercial Realty $91.13 million 1.48 $22.39 million $0.84 20.68

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Presidio Property Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.75%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -176.04% -29.85% -9.37% ACRES Commercial Realty 25.71% 5.43% 1.15%

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Presidio Property Trust on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

