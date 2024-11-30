Analyzing Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) & Global Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLST)

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and Global Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Star Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Global Star Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 40.73% 15.90% 7.14% Global Star Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $181.85 million 4.75 $76.89 million $1.71 8.58 Global Star Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Trinity Capital and Global Star Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Global Star Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Capital and Global Star Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Star Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Trinity Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Global Star Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Global Star Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Global Star Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Global Star Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About Global Star Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.