ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in November

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ANPCY opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.75. ANGLE has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$4.00.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

