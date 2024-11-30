ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in November

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
ANPCY opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.75. ANGLE has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$4.00.
ANGLE Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.