ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $251.00 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $203.20 and a 12-month high of $349.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.93.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.