AQN FY2024 EPS Forecast Reduced by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $573.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.46 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

NYSE AQN opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -20.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 851.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,124 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 47.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

