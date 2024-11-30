Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 194.4% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGLN opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

