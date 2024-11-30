Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $171.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.44. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

