ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Update

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

ARIAKE JAPAN stock opened at 35.12 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 12-month low of 35.12 and a 12-month high of 35.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of 33.91.

ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

