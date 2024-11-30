Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 148.1% in November

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the October 31st total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.

Aritzia Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ATZAF opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.