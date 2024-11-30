Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 148.1% in November

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the October 31st total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.
Aritzia Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ATZAF opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16.
Aritzia Company Profile
