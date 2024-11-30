Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,844,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

