Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

AC stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $770.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

About Associated Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

