Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
AC stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $770.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
