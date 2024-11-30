Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 66.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.57 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This represents a 15.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

