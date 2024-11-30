Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Athena Gold Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Athena Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Athena Gold Company Profile
