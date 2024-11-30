Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Athena Gold Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Athena Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

