Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in November

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
