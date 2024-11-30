Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in November

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Read More

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

