Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Short Interest Update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $59,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 121.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37,269 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $249.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

