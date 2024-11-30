Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.10.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $291.90 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.93 and its 200 day moving average is $257.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $12,643,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 163.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 913,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,385,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

