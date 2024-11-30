Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) vs. Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Axos Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial $1.88 billion 2.52 $450.01 million $8.26 10.04

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chester Bancorp and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Axos Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $79.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial 24.07% 18.99% 1.88%

Summary

Axos Financial beats Chester Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.