B. Riley Reduces Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

EDR opened at C$5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.43. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.94 and a 1 year high of C$7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$396,990.00. Also, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$226,200.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

