Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna downgraded Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Get Baidu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baidu has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Baidu by 17.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 12,065.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,330,000 after buying an additional 1,061,893 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,748,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,272,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $31,587,000.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.