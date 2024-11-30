Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ball by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Ball by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

