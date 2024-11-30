Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 181.7% from the October 31st total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,175.0 days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Banca Mediolanum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

See Also

