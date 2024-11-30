Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAN

Banco Santander Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 16.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 143,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.