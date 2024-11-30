Barclays Cuts Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Price Target to $15.00

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Innovex International Price Performance

Shares of INVX stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Innovex International has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Innovex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc, formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.