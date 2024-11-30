Barclays Cuts Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Price Target to $15.00

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Innovex International Price Performance
Shares of INVX stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Innovex International has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.85.
Innovex International Company Profile
