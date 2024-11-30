Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock Price

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

VTMX stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.1843 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is 3.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

