Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.11.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.04%.
In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
