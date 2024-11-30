Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTE

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of BTE opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.54. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$5.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.