Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $105.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as low as $87.06 and last traded at $88.17. Approximately 4,011,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,065,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.48.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBY. Melius Research began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $636,840,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $499,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.27%.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.