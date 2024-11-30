BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 1.8% on Analyst Upgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $171.44. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioNTech traded as high as $121.51 and last traded at $120.72. Approximately 604,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 817,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.54.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.26.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
