Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$32.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.44.

BDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT opened at C$30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.47.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of C$898.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$961.37 million. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.