BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Up 147.6% in November

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the October 31st total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIT Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of BIT Mining as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.50. BIT Mining has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

