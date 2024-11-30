BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 175.1% from the October 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCAT opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.24%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,302,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,527,848.53. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $156,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

