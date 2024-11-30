BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 175.1% from the October 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCAT opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.24%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,302,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,527,848.53. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $156,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

–

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.