Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.50. 87,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 169,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.