Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,201.98 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,079.50 and a 1-year high of $5,237.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,599.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4,089.44. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,322,600,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $155,427,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 106.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

