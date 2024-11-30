BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading 2.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$62.50 and last traded at C$59.99. 3,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.50.
The company has a market capitalization of C$76.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.
BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.44). BQE Water had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 million.
BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.
