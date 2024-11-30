BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading 2.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$62.50 and last traded at C$59.99. 3,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.50.

BQE Water Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$76.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

Get BQE Water alerts:

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.44). BQE Water had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at BQE Water

About BQE Water

In related news, Senior Officer Songlin Ye acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,655. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.