BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.27. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,260,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter worth $1,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at $2,308,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 379,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,822,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.