Brokerages Set Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) PT at $21.43

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on AS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of AS stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -188.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AS. FMR LLC raised its position in Amer Sports by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,533,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after buying an additional 2,776,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 308.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,420 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 965,625 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at about $12,907,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

