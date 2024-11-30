Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $138.64

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.26.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
