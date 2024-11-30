Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Price Target at C$6.45

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.53, for a total transaction of C$1,106,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

