Brokerages Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Target Price at $2,093.40

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,093.40.

Several analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FCNCA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,295.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,049.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,907.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,363.97 and a 52 week high of $2,388.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $55.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 187.88 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.