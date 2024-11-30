Brokerages Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Target Price at $2,093.40

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,093.40.
Several analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,295.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,049.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,907.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,363.97 and a 52 week high of $2,388.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $55.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 187.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.76%.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
