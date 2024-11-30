Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target at $46.20

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Glacier Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 57,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 32,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.