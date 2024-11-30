Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target at $46.20

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Glacier Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 57,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 32,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

GBCI stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.