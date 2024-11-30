Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT at $74.92

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.92.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,450. The trade was a 1.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,105 shares of company stock worth $562,306. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,914,000 after buying an additional 57,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

