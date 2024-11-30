Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Price Target at $25.14

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.23. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.96 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,058,963.30. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 276,641 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 970,840 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,241,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 664,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $7,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

