Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price at $3.50

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.61. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,728,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,659,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,924 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 66.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 355,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

