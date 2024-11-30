Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price at $3.50

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR
Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,728,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,659,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,924 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 66.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 355,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.