Brokerages Set Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target at $112.60

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.33. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $61.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,066.84. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,394. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,098,795 shares of company stock worth $205,184,931. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 359,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,397,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

