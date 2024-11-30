Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target at $45.62

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.62.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $388,934.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 470,809 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,747.07. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,017.78. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,882 shares of company stock worth $1,801,351 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

